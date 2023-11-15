Police appeal to find man dressed as Waluigi after girl bottled in face on Halloween

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are appealing to find a man dressed as a Super Mario character after a teenage girl was struck in the face with a glass bottle during a Halloween bar brawl.

Officers in Nottinghamshire have released a photo of man in a purple Waluigi costume drinking at the Roebuck Inn in Nottingham after a fight broke out between two groups at midnight on 27 October.

The 17-year-old victim was trying to intervene and calm the situation when she was struck in the face with a glass bottle leaving her with 13 damaged teeth and cuts to her lip.

Have you been affected by this incident? Email barney.davis@independent.co.uk

PC Ben Harwood, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very nasty assault on a young person celebrating Halloween with her friends.

“She sustained injuries which consist of a number of teeth being damaged and she is undergoing reconstruction surgery for these injuries.

“We are determined to find the person responsible and are releasing an image of a man we are keen to trace, as we believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.

“If you know the man in the picture or are the man in the picture, we would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0844 of the 27 October 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.