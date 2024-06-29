Woman arrested over Wandsworth Prison ‘inmate and officer sex video’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been arrested after a video emerged appearing to show a prison officer having sex with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth.

Police had previously said they were investigating the footage, which was reportedly filmed at the scandal-hit prison in southwest London, after it circulated on social media.

It is not known when the footage, which showed an officer in uniform, was taken. The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday a woman was arrested on suspicion of a misconduct in public office offence on Friday.

It comes two months after a watchdog called for the prison to be put into emergency measures amid concerns over failings in security and severe problems with overcrowding, drugs, violence and self-harm.

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor wrote to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk to issue an urgent notification for improvement at the category B Victorian jail after “deeply concerning” inspection findings.

The footage was reportedly filmed inside the scandal-hit Wandsworth Prison ( PA Wire )

Mr Taylor warned that security remained a “serious concern” at the prison, with “chaotic” wings and staff across most units unable to “accurately account for their prisoners during the working day”.

He said: “The poor outcomes we found at Wandsworth are systemic and cultural failures and stemmed from poor leadership at every level of the prison, from HMPPS [HM Prison and Probation Service] and the Ministry of Justice.

“For this troubled prison to begin to recover, Wandsworth needs permanent experienced leaders at all levels who are invested in its long-term future to improve security, safety and guide their less-experienced colleagues.

“Until this happens, the risk of a further catastrophe, a self-inflicted death or escape from lawful custody, is ever-present.”

A Met Police spokesperson told The Independent: “A police investigation was launched on 28 June after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on 28 June. She has been taken into police custody. Enquiries continue. We remain in close contact with the Ministry of Justice.”

A Prison Service spokesperson added: “Staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police. It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”