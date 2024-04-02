For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wanted man who has been on the run for almost three decades has finally been arrested at Heathrow Airport.

Richard Burrows, who stands accused of the historic sexual abuse of children, was arrested on Thursday, having returned to the UK from Thailand.

The 80-year-old had been wanted by Cheshire Police for 27 years, after he failed to attend Chester Crown Court in December 1997 over “extremely serious” allegations.

The pensioner had at the time been due to stand trial for two counts of buggery and 11 counts of indecent assault, with the charges relating to the sexual abuse of children alleged to have happened between 1969 and 1971.

Some of the offences are reported to have occurred at a children's home in Congleton while others are claimed to have taken place in the West Midlands.

Enquiries to locate Burrows have been ongoing since his disappearance, including multiple wanted appeals and even a Crimewatch appeal in 1998.

Following work between Cheshire Police and National Crime Agency (NCA) International, Burrows has now been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday.

The force has subsequently issued a warning to other wanted suspects, telling them: “No matter how long you hide, we will find you.”

Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson said: “Our determination to locate Burrows has not faltered over the past 27 years and his arrest marks a significant step forward in this case and the beginning of closure for all those involved.

“I would like to thank the public for the information that they have provided over the years during our search for Burrows and I hope that his arrest provides some reassurance.

“I also hope that his arrest acts as a warning to any other wanted suspects – demonstrating that no matter how long you hide, we will find you and you will be arrested.”

Duncan Burrage, NCA International Liaison Officer in Thailand, said: “Utilising our international network and working closely with Cheshire Police colleagues, we have been able to track down a fugitive wanted in connection to extremely serious allegations.

“This arrest demonstrates law enforcement’s unwavering commitment to hunt down those who await justice in the UK.”