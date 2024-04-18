Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trial date set for woman accused of murdering baby found in woodland in 1998

Joanne Sharkey is accused of murdering ‘Callum’, who was discovered close to the Gulliver’s World theme park in Warrington 26 years ago.

Eleanor Barlow
Thursday 18 April 2024 10:49
A date has been set for the trial of Joanne Sharkey, who is accused of murdering a baby who was discovered in woodland in Warrington in 1998 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A date has been set for the trial of Joanne Sharkey, who is accused of murdering a baby who was discovered in woodland in Warrington in 1998 (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

A date has been set for the trial of a woman accused of murdering a baby who was discovered in woodland 26 years ago.

Baby “Callum” was discovered close to the Gulliver’s World theme park in Warrington in March 1998.

Joanne Sharkey appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder and concealment of the birth of a child.

The 54-year-old, of Denham Close, Liverpool, appeared via video-link from HMP Styal, wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans and with her brown hair tied up.

She spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth during the 10-minute hearing.

No application for bail was made.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary remanded Sharkey in custody ahead of a hearing on July 25, when she will be asked to enter a plea.

A provisional trial date was fixed for January 14 2025 and is expected to last two weeks.

The baby was named Callum after the Callands district of Warrington where he was found, because detectives could not confirm his true identity.

A funeral service was arranged by local people and he was buried in Warrington Cemetery a few months later.

A headstone, which was paid for with money raised by local residents, was inscribed: “Baby Callum, precious child of God. Laid to rest July 27 1998. With love, from the people of Warrington.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in