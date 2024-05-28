Jump to content

Watch dealer robbed of luxury timepieces in Richmond found dead day after attack

Scotland Yard said the victim was not seriously injured in the robbery but was found dead in Surrey the next day

Barney Davis
Tuesday 28 May 2024 10:40
Officers are looking for two men in connection with a robbery at a jewellery shop in Richmond, west London
A watch dealer who appeared to be placed in a chokehold while he was robbed of a large number of luxury timepieces has died the day after the attack.

The worker was caught unaware as two thieves posed as customers at a jewellery shop in Richmond, west London.

CCTV shows one man grabbing him from behind as an accomplice rifles through his drawers and shoves watches into the first man’s rucksack.

Police have said no arrests have been made so far in the robbery in Kew Road, at 2.50pm on Saturday 25 May.

A man appears to load his accomplice’s rucksack with a large number of luxury watches
The force said the victim was not seriously injured in the attack. He was found dead in Surrey the next day.

A Met Police spokesman said: “We are aware of the death of a man in Surrey on Sunday, 26 May. This is being investigated by officers from Surrey Police and is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

The robbery took place at a jewellery shop in Kew Road
“The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The man who died was the victim of a robbery at a jewellers in Richmond on Saturday 25 May.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the robbery
“We ask that the privacy of his family is respected at this difficult time and moving CCTV footage of the incident involving the victim is not shared on social media.”

Anyone who recognises these two men or has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, quoting CAD4555/25May. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

