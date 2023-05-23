Former Met Pc guilty of gross misconduct over Wayne Couzens flashing case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Metropolitan police constable who investigated the Wayne Couzens flashing case before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

A police disciplinary hearing found Samantha Lee failed to make “the correct investigative inquiries” when Couzens exposed himself to female members of staff at a McDonald’s restaurant in Swanley, Kent, on two separate occasions in February 2021.

Both times, Couzens, who was a Met firearms officer, was seen by female members of staff to have his pants open and his penis on display.

The panel also found Ms Lee, 29, was dishonest when she claimed she believed that CCTV at the restaurant was deleted automatically, meaning there would be no footage of Couzens or the offence.

Panel chairman Darren Snow found this dishonesty amounted to gross misconduct.

Concluding the panel’s findings, Mr Snow said Ms Lee - who quit the Met after setting up an OnlyFans account with the name Officer Naughty - would have been dismissed without notice had she still been a serving police officer.

He added that she will be barred from serving in the police again.

The hearing heard how Ms Lee attended the restaurant on March 3 and interviewed manager Sam Taylor, hours before Ms Everard was kidnapped by Couzens in Clapham, south-west London.

In his evidence, Mr Taylor said that he had shown Ms Lee CCTV footage and told her it could be downloaded on to a USB stick.

He also said that he explained to her that Couzens’ registration plate could be seen in the CCTV footage of the second incident.

For her part, Ms Lee denied this was the case, saying that he had told her that there was no CCTV.

Mr Snow, reading the panel’s findings, found Mr Taylor was a “credible” witness.

“We find Sam Taylor to be a credible witness and that his evidence was clear.” He added: “We find it inconceivable that he would not have shown her the CCTV evidence.”

Instead, the panel found Ms Lee had been driven to dishonesty by the “pressure” of the investigation.

“We have some understanding of this situation, a relatively straightforward exposure became an issue of immense pressure,” he said.

In her evidence, Ms Lee admitted she made some errors but said nothing she could have done “would have changed the tragic outcome” of what happened to Ms Everard later that day.

“I accept that I could have done more around CCTV and evidence gathering, that was errors on my part and I accept that,” she said.

“And as much as I have thought it over and over, I don’t believe that anything I could have done would have changed the tragic outcome of what happened later that day.”

Couzens was sentenced to 19 months in prison in March this year after admitting three counts of indecent exposure.

He was already serving life behind bars for kidnapping and murdering Ms Everard.

The third indecent exposure incident related to when Couzens exposed himself to a female cyclist on a Kent country lane in November 2020.