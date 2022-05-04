Wayne Couzens showed “remorse” for the murder of Sarah Everard and should have his whole-life prison sentence overturned, a could has been told.

The former Metropolitan Police officer was given a rare order meaning that he can never be released from jail for the abduction, rape and murder in March 2021.

On Wednesday, his lawyers told the Court of Appeal that the penalty should be reduced to a regular life sentence with the prospect of release on licence.

Jim Sturman QC said he had shown remorse and “accepts his crimes are abhorrent”.

“It’s all too easy to imagine a worse case,” he added. “The matter to decide is whether or not a term of minimum 35 to 39 years before release or a whole life order is merited.”

Mr Sturman argued that there were several mitigating factors’ in Couzens’ favour, including the fact he pleaded guilty to the offences and swiftly dropped a false account given in an initial police interview claiming he kidnapped Ms Everard on the instructions of an Eastern European gang.

The barrister said Couzens did not advance a “wicked defence”, such as by claiming that Ms Everard had consensual sex with him and he killed her accidentally.

He argued that it was “untenable” for the trial judge to conclude that the murderer had no remorse and sentence him on that basis.

Jailing Couzens in September, Lord Justice Fulford had said investigating officers had compiled an “unanswerable” amount of evidence against Couzens.

“By the time that exercise was complete, there was, in my view, no credible innocent explanation for the evidence gathered against him, and this is relevant to the issue of whether he has expressed genuine remorse or regret,” the judge added.

“Notwithstanding his guilty pleas, in my view the defendant has throughout sought to minimise his true responsibility for what occurred, something he had done from the moment he first spoke to the police and lied about the Balkan people-trafficking gang. At no stage has he offered any kind of full explanation as to what occurred.”