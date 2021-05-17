Engagement ring and wedding ring stolen from dead wife’s hand in hospital

A bereaved husband has been left “incredibly distressed” after an engagement ring and a wedding ring were stolen from his dead wife’s hand in hospital.

Essex Police say that the rings, which have a combined value of $19,000 (£13,500), were on the woman’s hand when she was admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow and were not removed during treatment.

The woman died with her husband by her side three days later, after she was taken to hospital because of an accidental fall in her home on 6 March.

When the woman’s husband returned to the hospital to collect her personal belongings, he noticed that the rings were missing.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

PC Daniel Burns, of Harlow local policing team, said: “These two rings are very special to the husband as they were both engagement and wedding rings and were bought for her in America.

“The total combined value of both these rings was 19,000, which equates to approximately £13,500.

“The husband is, of course, incredibly distressed and upset by this.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who might have any information on the whereabouts of these rings or if anyone has attempted to sell them on.”

Anyone with information on the rings is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.