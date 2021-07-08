Man charged over body found in bin shed almost two years ago

Police have charged a man with the murder of a gym sales manager whose body was found in a bin shed in North West London nearly two years ago.

Refuse workers discovered Mr Justin Bello’s remains in a communal area on St Raphael’s Estate at the back of Lovett Way, Wembley, at 8 am on 25 November, 2019.

Cornell Burrell, 35, of no fixed address, was charged on 29 June with murder and perverting the course of justice.

He appeared in custody at a magistrates’ court and then at the Old Bailey on Friday, 2 July.

Mr Bello, 38, was a gym sales manager at Nuffield Health and had a young son.

He lived in Croydon and had last been seen buying food for friends in Clapham, 13 miles from where his body was discovered.

Officers are not releasing a cause of death for operational purposes, police said. However, a post-mortem into Mr Bello’s death “is not thought to have been the result of a stab or gunshot injury”, Scotland Yard said.

Burrell has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on Friday, 17 September.