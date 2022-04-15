A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.

Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.

Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.

Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.

Paramedics alerted the police after being told he had been punched in the head.

Mr Doleanu was taken to hospital where he was found to have a significant brain injury and remained there until he died on 29 March.

Investigators have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their murder inquiry.

Detective Inspector Jack Stilwell, who is leading the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said: “The past few months have been extremely challenging for Petru-Sorin’s family and friends.

“While it has been clear for some time that his injuries were extensive, his death has understandably been very difficult for them to come to terms with.

“Our investigation has determined that on the night of 17 December, shortly before 9pm, Petru-Sorin was with two friends near the Job Centre in St John’s Road, Wembley.

“They were approached by an unknown male. There was an altercation and Petru-Sorin was assaulted sustaining the injuries that led to him being hospitalised the following day.

“We have carried out extensive enquiries and have released a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to about this incident.

“I urge anyone who recognises the man in the picture to come forward.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2254/18Dec21.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.