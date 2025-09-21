Teenager fighting for life after horror shooting outside Wembley Stadium

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 18-year-old boy is fighting for life after being shot outside Wembley Stadium, police said.

Officers were called to Atlantic Crescent at around 5.30am on Sunday morning to reports of a shooting outside the stadium in north west London. They found an 18-year-old with a gunshot injury.

He was rushed to a major trauma centre where he remains in critical condition, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The teenager’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries are ongoing. Officers remain at the scene and Wembley’s South Way has been blocked off.

Chief Superintendent Tony Josephs, from the local policing team in north west London, said: “We recognise the shock and impact this incident will have on the community.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and we are working at pace to establish the full circumstances. There will be an increased police presence in the local area.

"We'd urge anyone who may know something about this incident, however small it may seem, to please get in touch and let us know."

A London Ambulance Spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.26am today (21 September) to reports of a shooting in Atlantic Crescent, Wembley.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer.

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance”, they added. “We treated a patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”

The route 440 bus, between Turnham Green and Wembley First Way, has been diverted in both directions, according to Transport for London who cited a “police incident.”

A statement on the website read: “Buses towards Wembley are terminating at Brent Civic Centre (E), with no service between Olympic Way and First Way. Buses towards Turnham Green are starting from Lakeside Way (C), with no service at stops First Way, Olympic Way and Brent Civic Centre.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or online, quoting CAD 1343/21SEP, or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.