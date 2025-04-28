Former Wes Streeting aide who exposed himself to girl avoids jail sentence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Health Secretary Wes Streeting’s former aide has avoided a prison sentence after exposing himself to and following a teenage girl.

Samuel Gould of Hornchurch in Essex, who was also a councillor in Redbridge, was seen by the 13-year-old masturbating in his parked car in Romford on March 8.

Gould, 33, then followed the girl. She hid and knocked on nearby flats in an attempt to get help, but nobody answered, prosecutors say.

Gould was also seen by a woman masturbating in a car with the windows down in Hornchurch on February 9, Barkingside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Gould pleaded guilty at the same court in March to two counts of exposure.

District Judge Paul Donegan sentenced Gould to 22 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, on Monday.

Gould was also made subject to a seven-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) meaning he cannot contact girls under 18.

He must pay £239 in legal costs.

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was horrified by Gould’s actions

Prosecutor Jeannel Ambrose said the teenager targeted by Gould was “particularly vulnerable”.

His actions also left his second victim feeling “distressed and violated”.

Gould resigned from his roles with Mr Streeting and Redbridge Council and was suspended from the Labour Party after his conviction.

Mr Streeting previously said: “There are no words to express my horror that a mother and her daughter have been put through this ordeal, and will have to deal with the trauma of it for some time to come.

“As soon as I was made aware of his arrest he was suspended, and as soon as the guilty plea was entered I took immediate steps to sack him through official HR processes.”

Nicholas Jennaway, defending, said Gould had been going through difficulties at work and his personal life at the time of the incidents.

Mr Jennaway said that Gould followed the girl in a “very panicked state” to try to talk to her, having not seen her approaching.

He said that Gould, a “shy, introverted person” and a man of previous good character, “apologises profusely” for the harm caused.

Gould accepts that his role in public service means he is held to a “higher standard”, Mr Jennaway said.