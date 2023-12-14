Jurors continue considering verdict in Caroline Glachan murder trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A jury has retired for a third day to consider its verdict in the trial of three people accused of murdering a teenager in Scotland 27 years ago.

The 15 jurors must decide whether to convict or acquit any, or all three, of the accused over the death of Caroline Glachan in West Dunbartonshire 27 years ago.

Robert O’Brien, 45, Andrew Kelly and Donna Marie Brand, both 44, deny murdering the 14-year-old on August 25, 1996 at the river Leven, and have lodged a special defence of alibi.

Judge Lord Braid instructed jurors to continue their deliberations on Thursday morning.

Deliberations have been ongoing since lunchtime on Tuesday.

The trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard 10 days of evidence from various witnesses including friends and family of Miss Glachan.

Prosecutors allege the three accused arranged to meet the teenager at a bridge near a towpath beside the river between Renton and Bonhill.

They are then alleged to have assaulted the 14-year-old, shouted and sworn at her and repeatedly kicked and punched her on the head and body.

It is claimed the trio threw bricks or “similar instruments” causing blunt force injuries to her head and body, before pushing or causing her to fall into the river, and ultimately murdering her.

Miss Glachan’s mother Margaret McKeich and the teenager’s best friend Joanne Menzies gave evidence during the trial.

Forensic pathologist Dr Marjorie Turner said Miss Glachan’s cause of death was drowning, although she had sustained “significant blows” to her head which rendered her unconscious before she entered the river.

She told the court: “She was still alive when she went into the water. The drowning was the ultimate cause of death.”