Jury retires for second day in Caroline Glachan murder trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A jury has retired for a second day to consider its verdict in the trial of three people accused of murdering a teenager in Scotland 27 years ago.

The 15 jurors must decide whether to convict or acquit any, or all three, of the accused over the death of Caroline Glachan in West Dunbartonshire.

Robert O’Brien, 45, Andrew Kelly and Donna Marie Brand, both 44, deny murdering the 14-year-old on August 25, 1996 at the river Leven, and have lodged a special defence of alibi.

A trial at the High Court in Glasgow has heard 10 days of evidence from various witnesses including friends of Caroline.

Prosecutors allege the three accused arranged to meet the teenager at a bridge near a towpath beside the river between Renton and Bonhill.

They are then alleged to have assaulted the 14-year-old, shouted and sworn at her and repeatedly kicked and punched her on the head and body.

It is claimed the trio threw bricks or “similar instruments” causing blunt force injuries to her head and body, before pushing or causing her to fall into the river, and ultimately murdering her.

On Tuesday morning, the court heard from trial judge Lord Braid that Advocate Depute Alex Prentice KC previously urged the jury to convict all three of the accused of the teenager’s murder in his summing up of the Crown’s case on Monday.

Mr Prentice was said to have argued that evidence given by a boy named Archie Wilson, who was then four-and-a-half years old, during the two-week trial was “pivotal” to the case.

The court heard the boy’s mother gave evidence that he had been taken to the river the night Caroline was allegedly murdered and witnessed her being assaulted and falling into the water.

Lord Braid sent the jury out to consider its verdict for a second day on Wednesday morning.