Independent
US election
Man charged with attempted murder after girl, 8, and father shot in car in west London

Jazz Reid, 32, to appear in court on Friday after double shooting in Ladbroke Grove last weekend

Tara Cobham
Friday 29 November 2024 11:23 GMT
A police forensic officer at the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London, after an eight-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was shot alongside her father
A police forensic officer at the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London, after an eight-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was shot alongside her father (PA Wire)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl and her father were injured when a gunman opened fire into their car in west London.

Jazz Reid, 32, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition following the double shooting in Ladbroke Grove on Sunday.

The child had surgery on Monday and was said to be in a stable condition, while her 34-year-old father has been left with potentially life-changing injuries.

The pair were with her two-year-old sibling and 32-year-old mother, who were both unhurt, at the time of the attack in Southern Row at around 5.30pm.

The Metropolitan Police said Reid, of Kensington, west London, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and continue to ask anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

They can call 101, quoting 5238/24NOV24, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More follows on this breaking news story...

