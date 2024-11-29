For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl and her father were injured when a gunman opened fire into their car in west London.

Jazz Reid, 32, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition following the double shooting in Ladbroke Grove on Sunday.

The child had surgery on Monday and was said to be in a stable condition, while her 34-year-old father has been left with potentially life-changing injuries.

The pair were with her two-year-old sibling and 32-year-old mother, who were both unhurt, at the time of the attack in Southern Row at around 5.30pm.

The Metropolitan Police said Reid, of Kensington, west London, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and continue to ask anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

They can call 101, quoting 5238/24NOV24, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More follows on this breaking news story...