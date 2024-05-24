For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death in broad daylight in west London.

Police were called to Bourne Avenue, in Hayes, to reports of a stabbing at 1.30pm on Friday.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance paramedics responded and were on scene within minutes.

Police said despite the extensive efforts of medics the victim, aged 16, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are aware but there have been no arrests so far.

A Met spokesman said: “We will ensure they are supported as best we possibly can by specially trained officers.”

Pictures from the scene show sniffer dogs scouring the scene outside The Music Box pub as pedestrians are kept away.

Chief superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Hillingdon, said: “I am so saddened to confirm that another teenager has lost his life to knife crime on our streets.

“There will be a significant policing presence in the area as homicide detectives work to trace whoever is responsible for this terrible incident.

“I urge you to come forward and speak to us immediately if you have information or material that can help us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage or images that can help our detectives, should call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 3832/24 May.