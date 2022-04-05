A former and a serving police officer have both been charged with hate crime offences after an inquiry into racially offensive images shared on WhatsApp.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said James Watts, 31, and PC Joann Jinks, 40, will appear in court next month charged with sending grossly offensive messages.

The watchdog said the former colleagues were charged with sending messages including images in May and June 2020 by means of a public electronic communications network, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

The alleged offences involve racially discriminatory material being shared by the defendants on WhatsApp at a time when they were both serving police constables, according to a statement released by the IOPC.

The police watchdog said: “Our investigation began in June 2020 following a referral from West Mercia Police after intelligence was received by the force.

“At its conclusion in April 2021, we sent our investigation report to the Crown Prosecution Service which has since authorised the charges.”

Watts is charged with 10 counts of sending grossly offensive messages, while Jinks faces three allegations.

Sean Kyne, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The charges, which relate to the sharing of racist images in May and June 2020, were authorised following a review of evidence received from the IOPC.

“Both defendants were serving West Mercia Police officers at the time of the alleged offences.

“Criminal proceedings against James Watts and Joann Jinks are now active, and both defendants have a right to a fair trial.

“Please be reminded that there should be no reporting, commentary or online information sharing that could prejudice these proceedings.”

Both defendants will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.