Police officer charged with ABH over use of Taser

A West Midlands police officer has been charged with assault following an incident where a Taser was used.

PC Declan Jones, 30, is accused of the assault in an incident that occurred on 27 February 2020 whilst on duty in Handsworth, Birmingham.

Police watchdog The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it investigated the incident following complaints referred to them by the force.

Following the referral, the IOPC said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

An IOPC statement said: “After careful consideration of the evidence, we referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the ABH charge against PC Declan Jones, 30.

“PC Jones is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 5 October.”