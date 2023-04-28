Far-right extremist who blew up kitchen guilty of explosives and terror charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bungling far-right extremist who blew up his own kitchen experimenting with explosives has been convicted of terrorism offences.

Hapless Vaughn Dolphin of Walsall, West Midlands, who said minorities “should be shot”, filmed himself in a gas mask surrounded by a cloud of smoke, after attempting to blend his blast mixture on a domestic hob.

Bragging about causing an “awesome fireball” in a series of selfie videos, later posted into extreme far-right chatrooms, he complained: “Ah the bastard f****** mixture set itself prematurely, oh my God”, then quipped: “Next time I’ll do this outside, but, ah well, you live and learn”.

When arrested, on June 27 2022, the defendant told police: “I’m not a terrorist, okay?”

However, at his home, officers uncovered a treasure trove of how-to guides on how to build a shotgun and homemade plastic explosives, and how to conduct arson attacks.

Also discovered was a host of material glorifying Hitler’s feared Second World War Nazi war-fighting organisation the SS, as well as an aluminium gun barrel drilled by Dolphin in his garden shed to make a rudimentary musket – which police described as a “viable” firearm.

The 20-year-old was convicted of two charges of possessing explosives a Birmingham Crown Court on Friday following a trial.

He was also found guilty of six counts of having documents likely to be of use to terrorists, and two charges of disseminating a terrorist publication.

Dolphin was further convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm – the crude musket barrel.