Two teenagers charged after seat thrown from top floor of London shopping centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two teenage boys have been charged after a heavy seat was thrown from the third floor of the Westfield shopping centre in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenagers – aged 14 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons – have been charged with criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

The boys were arrested on 4 March after reports of furniture being thrown from the top level of Westfield Stratford shopping centre three days prior, Scotland Yard said.

Footage shared online appeared to show a heavy piece of furniture being thrown over a barrier on an upper floor of the shopping centre, before narrowly missing unsuspecting shoppers as it crashed to the ground two storeys below.

Inspector Dan Window, from Stratford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said last month: “We have arrested two people following Saturday’s incident and they remain in custody.

open image in gallery The incident took place at east London’s Westfield shopping centre ( OLI SCARFF / GETTY IMAGES )

“This was a serious incident and I would encourage anyone who may have information to contact the police.”

The force said at the time that no one was injured during the incident.

The two boys are due to appear at Stratford Youth Court on 6 May.

Additional reporting by PA