Westminster Bridge closed due to police incident

Westminster Bridge has been closed due to an incident involving emergency services on Monday morning.

Pictures from the bridge during the morning rush hour have shown a police cordon in place with ambulances at the scene.

The AA said the bridge had been closed in both directions at the junction of Westminster Bridge Road due to an “emergency services incident”.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the incident is mental health-related, and that there have been no injuries.

open image in gallery The bridge is usually packed with commuters during rush hour ( Getty/iStock )

According to AA, 12 bus routes have been placed on diversion due to the incident, but traffic is “coping well”.

The Independent has contacted the London Ambulance Service for more information.

The AA said: "Bridge closed due to police incident on A302 Westminster Bridge both ways between A3211 Victoria Embankment and Lambeth Palace Road. Traffic is coping well. Detour in operation - for 12 bus routes."

The closure was first reported at 4:07am.

Have you been affected by this incident or have photos we can use? Please get in touch at athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk

More follows on this developing story...