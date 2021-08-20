Murder probe launched after two bodies found ‘within hours’ in central London

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found within hours of each other at separate addresses in central London.

It is thought the incidents are linked, according to Metropolitan Police.

The first body was found after emergency services were called to Ashbridge Street, in Westminster, just after 9.30pm on Thursday, following concerns for the wellbeing of people inside the property.

Officers found a 45-year-old woman, who had suffered a knife injury, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries are under way to trace her next of kin.

Later on in the night – at 2.15am on Friday – police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to reports of a 59-year-old man with a knife injury at a property in Jerome Crescent, just under half a mile away.

After an assessment by paramedics, he too was pronounced dead.

The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met said in a statement.

Post-mortem examinations will be scheduled in due course, police added.

“At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but ... we are treating these crimes as linked,” the case’s lead detective, Wayne Jolley, said.

No arrests have yet been made, she added, before sending “thoughts ... to the families of the victims”.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around Ashbridge Street or Jerome Crescent overnight. No matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be, please do get in touch,” DCI Jolley said in an appeal to the public for information.

Meanwhile, Owain Richards, the police commander for Westminster, said: “We know that local residents will be shocked and troubled by this news. Crime scenes are in place in Ashbridge Street and Jerome Crescent and additional police resources, and patrols have been deployed throughout the area to provide local reassurance.”

“Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to approach patrol officers. To pass on information please call 101,” the detective chief superintendent added.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to call 101, providing the reference 7227/19AUG.

Additional reporting by PA