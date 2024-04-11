Woman, 27, stabbed to death in Westminster named as grieving family ‘devastated’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who was stabbed to death at home in Westminster has been named, with police saying her distraught family have been left “devastated” by her death.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed the victim is Kamonnan Thiamphanit, who was known to her friends as Angela.

While formal identification awaits, her next of kin have been informed.

A murder investigation was launched after police forced entry to a property in Stanhope Place, Bayswater, at approximately 8.30am on Monday, 8 April.

Officers were contacted on Sunday by her friends who were concerned about her welfare, with neighbours telling the Telegraph that they heard two “high-pitched screams” hours before her body was found.

The scene on Stanhope Place, Bayswater, where her body was discovered (William Warnes/PA) ( PA Wire )

One elderly woman, who has lived on the street for over half a century, told MailOnline: “I did hear very, very high-pitched screams on Sunday evening coming from that direction.

“A series of screams. I recall two – I’m very sensitive to sound. They were very unusual. There was no other sound other than the screams, then silence after.”

Inside the Grade II-listed terraced home - which dates from the 1820s - near Marble Arch, police discovered the body of the 27-year-old who had suffered from stab injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton, who leads the investigation, said: “My team continues to work tirelessly to piece together the events that led to Kamonnan’s murder.

“I would like to thank local residents for their patience while we have gone about our work at the scene.

Scotland Yard have referred themselves to the IOPC over contact with the victim’s friends ( William Warnes/PA Wire )

“I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us, no matter how insignificant you think that may be, to come forward and speak to us.

“Kamonnan’s family and friends have been devastated by this murder and we must ensure whoever is responsible is held to account.”

There has been no arrest and inquiries continue.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard has referred itself to the police watchdog after officers waited until the next morning to respond to calls from her concerned friends.

The force said in a statement: “The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in relation to the initial contact from the woman’s friends.”