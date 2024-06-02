Wetherspoon pub charity box thief dramatically stopped by the public

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A burglar who stole three collection boxes for a children’s cancer charity at a Wetherspoon pub was thwarted by the bar manager and two members of the public.

Jonathan Blundell, 35, was caught in the act of taking the boxes by the manager of Lloyds No.1 bar in Nottingham in the early hours of the morning of 29 May.

The burglar refused to hand over the boxes, telling the manager: “You better let me out… I’ve got a knife on me.”

However, after escaping the pub he gave up the boxes when chased by the worker in the street with the help of two members of the public.

Blundell was later detained by Nottinghamshire Police officers who recognised him from his distinctive jumper on the pub’s CCTV.

Blundell, of no fixed address, received a seven-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Nottingham Magisrates’ Court after admitting burglarly with intent to steal and using threatening, abusive or insulting words that were racially aggravated.

CCTV footage showed Blundell smashing a window and climbing into the pub ( Nottinghamshire Police )

He must also complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £150 in compensation.

Sergeant Liz Johnson said: “It is despicable that Blundell targeted charity boxes after breaking into this premises.

“Thanks to some excellent police work, we were able to arrest and charge Blundell within hours of him burgling the pub. I’m pleased he has already been sentenced for his crimes, for which there can be no justification.

“This incident shows that when burglaries do take place, it is taken incredibly seriously. We will always endeavour to swiftly work with the businesses targeted to gather the evidence and ensure the perpetrators are put before the courts.

“I hope our work in this case demonstrates how seriously Nottinghamshire Police treats these types of offences and that we will continue to do everything in our power to seek justice for victims.”