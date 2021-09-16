A young man had his hand cut off after being attacked with his own machete by vigilantes in east London, according to reports.

The 19-year-old was found with “life-changing injuries” on Golding Street, in the Whitechapel area, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to the residential area, in the borough of Tower Hamlets, at about 5.45pm on Sunday.

In footage posted on social media, the man is sitting on the kerb of a pavement holding a tea towel to his arm while surrounded by splatters of his blood.

He was rushed to a major trauma unit at a hospital for the injury that police described as a “significant knife wound to the arm”. His condition was assessed as not life-threatening but likely life-changing.

A second man in his 20s was found in nearby Christian Street with a knife wound. He was taken to hospital, before he was arrested and held in custody – the Met said.

Police have launched an investigation into separate footage from a vehicle’s dashcam, that shows part of the incident.

The Met said in a statement: “We are aware of a video on social media showing a male who is visibly injured on a street in Tower Hamlets.

“The first half of the video appears to have been filmed following an incident in Golding Street, E1 that is under investigation.”

According to the Standard, a local councillor said that a group of young men armed with machetes have “allegedly targeted innocent people in that area a few times”.

The councillor added, according to the report: “Locals decided to take matters into their own hands.

“Nobody should ever condone vigilantism like this but it should also be a lesson for people who carry knives: your weapon can easily be turned against you.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place should call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 5643/12SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.