For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Whitehall is currently cordoned off while police investigate an abandoned vehicle near Downing Street.

The street is closed in both directions between Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on X, formally Twitter: “A cordon is in place at the southern end of Whitehall as a precautionary measure while officers investigate an abandoned vehicle in the vicinity of Downing Street.”

It is understood civil servants working inside government buildings on the road are unable to leave the building, and no one is being allowed to enter.

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

It comes as a road traffic collision happened near Downing Street shortly before. The police said that the two incidents were not linked.

Transport for London (TfL) has advised commuters to avoid the Whitehall area due to closures and diversions affecting bus and vehicle traffic.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...