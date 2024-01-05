Man and woman charged after bodies of two babies found

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and woman have been charged after the bodies of two babies were found in South Wales.

Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, and Egle Zilinskaite, 30, are charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

The charges relate to the discovery of two babies at an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, in November 2022.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating the discovery of the bodies of two babies at an address in Wildmill, Bridgend in November 2022 have charged two people.

“Egle Zilinskaite, 30, and Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, have both been charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

“They will appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 20th.”