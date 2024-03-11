Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Actor William Roache given three months to settle tax debt

The High Court granted the 91-year-old Coronation Street star a 12-week adjournment to ‘allow for the sale of property’.

Jess Glass
Monday 11 March 2024 11:16
Coronation Street star The High Court has given William Roache three months to settle a tax debt (Will Roache Photography Ltd/ITV/PA)
Coronation Street star The High Court has given William Roache three months to settle a tax debt (Will Roache Photography Ltd/ITV/PA)
(PA Media)

Coronation Street star William Roache has been given three months to settle a tax debt, the High Court has heard.

Mr Roache not appear at a specialist hearing on Monday, where lawyers for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) said the sum the actor owes – which was not disclosed in court – has been reduced due to payments made.

Jacquille Jarrett, for HMRC, said Mr Roache had asked for a 12-week adjournment, which was unopposed, to “allow for the sale of property”.

Retired Insolvency and Companies Court judge Stephen Baister granted the adjournment and said Mr Roache’s case will return in June.

“Splendid,” Dr Baister said at the end of the hearing, which lasted less than a minute, at the High Court in London.

Mr Roache is best known for his portrayal of Ken Barlow in the ITV soap for more than 60 years after making his debut in its first episode in 1960.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in