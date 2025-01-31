Incidents where judges at risk becoming ‘too common’, Lady Chief Justice says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A new “security taskforce” will be established to assess how better to protect judges as incidents putting their safety at risk “are becoming all too common”, the highest-ranking judge in England and Wales has said.

In a letter sent to judges on Monday, Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr said that in addition to physical incidents, she was also “increasingly concerned” about threats made to judges on social media.

It comes as three judges involved in historic proceedings related to 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was murdered by her father and stepmother in Woking, Surrey, in 2023, are named on Friday after the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court decision that they could not be identified.

In a hearing earlier this month, barristers for the judges raised “serious concerns” about them being identified and the risks to their families.

Incidents threatening or compromising judicial safety are becoming all too common, both inside and outside of the courtroom, and online as well as physical. Baroness Carr

In her letter, seen by the PA news agency, Baroness Carr said the new taskforce “will identify what improvements can be made” to safety measures for judges.

She said: “As many of you will be aware, incidents threatening or compromising judicial safety are becoming all too common, both inside and outside of the courtroom, and online as well as physical.

“Any incident where your security is compromised is taken with the utmost seriousness.

“Amongst other things, I am increasingly concerned about social media threats to and abuse of the judiciary.

“These developments are a product of the modern world in which we live, and also our increasing drive towards transparency and open justice.”

She continued that the taskforce will look “not just at threats to physical security in the courts and tribunals but also online threats and abuse, and threats to home and family”.

She added that she was “keen” for the group, which will be led by Mrs Justice Yip, to explore “whether there are lessons to be learned from abroad and also consider seeking external expert security advice”, such as from those tasked with protecting MPs.

The letter comes just over a month after Mr Justice Williams ruled that three judges and other professionals involved in historic proceedings concerning Sara could not be identified by the press.

He said there was a “real risk” of harm to the judges if they were named, as it would “make them a lightning rod for all the negative attention of the virtual lynch mob” or “anyone who chose to give effect to their feelings in the real world”.

The judge continued that he believed the decisions made by family courts in Sara’s case were “well within the boundaries of what one would typically encounter in a case of this nature”.

Several media organisations, including PA, appealed against the decision not to allow the judges to be named in the interests of open justice.

But Mathew Purchase KC, for the judges, said in written submissions the three were concerned for their safety if they were identified “in the prevailing circumstances”, including the “content and often inflammatory nature of public and media commentary arising from the intense scrutiny which has followed from Mr Justice Williams’ judgment”.

He continued: “It is important to underline that those concerns relate not only to their own personal wellbeing but also to their family members and others close to them, whose interests the court may consider should also be taken into account.”

But on January 24, the Court of Appeal ruled that the judges – Alison Raeside, Peter Nathan and Sally Williams – could be named, finding Mr Justice Williams was wrong to order them anonymised.

In the court’s ruling, Sir Geoffrey Vos, sitting with Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Warby, said that while the judges should be named, they were “not required to tolerate bullying or abusive behaviour”.