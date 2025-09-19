Two ambulance workers arrested amid major investigation into six deaths

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two ambulance service workers have been arrested as part of a major two-year investigation into six deaths in Wiltshire.

Police said a man in his 30s was arrested last year on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker.

In March this year, A 59-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said: "We can confirm that a major investigation is underway relating to several adult deaths in and around Wiltshire.

"This investigation has been ongoing since an initial report was made to Wiltshire Police in 2023 and detailed enquiries have been undertaken since to ascertain the facts.

"In June 2024, we arrested a man in his 30s from West Wiltshire on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker.

"In addition, in March this year, we arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.”

Both individuals, who were employed by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT), have been released on bail while the investigation continues.

The force said it is focusing on supporting the families of those who have died.

Both individuals were employed by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT ) ( Kirsty O’Connor/PA )

A South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: “As soon as the trust became aware of any concerns, we immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in a prompt police referral, and we have been working closely with them as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Two members of staff were suspended.

“The suspension of the two members of staff meant that they were immediately relieved of all duties, including the treatment of patients.

“We would like to reassure people that this is an isolated situation and there is no ongoing risk to patients.

“Please continue to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

“One of the two individuals that were initially suspended is no longer employed by the trust.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this stage.”

The Care Quality Commission told The Independent they were aware of the police investigation, but are not currently involved.

The trust's last inspection by the watchdog found the organisation to be "good".

The report stated: "Our rating of the trust improved. We rated it as good overall because: Caring was rated as outstanding.

"Effective, responsive and well-led were rated as good. Both effective and well-led improved from requires improvement at our 2016 inspection with responsive remaining as good.

"Well-led at trust level was rated as good. However, safe remained as requires improvement.