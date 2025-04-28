Jail for driver who caused deaths of mother and daughter during storm

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A driver has been jailed for causing the deaths of a mother and daughter after speeding in heavy rain during a storm.

Firas Zeineddine was convicted because data from his own Tesla car recorded him driving at more than 90mph on the M4 in Wiltshire during 2023’s Storm Babet which brought strong winds and heavy rains to the UK.

The 46-year-old was jailed for 12 months at Swindon Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of causing the death by careless driving of Cheryl Woods, 61, and Sarha Smith, 40, Wiltshire Police said.

Zeineddine, from Keynsham, Bristol, was driving a Tesla Model Y in the outside lane of the motorway in October 2023 when he lost control because of the surface water.

The aquaplaning caused him to smash into a lorry which then hit the car of Ms Woods, 61, and Ms Smith, 40, who had stopped on the hard shoulder because of an earlier crash, police said.

The lorry just missed an officer from National Highways who had stopped to help them on the motorway near Chippenham.

The two women, from of Caerphilly in South Wales, died at the scene.

“The reality is that a lot of the evidence comes from the defendant’s own car and the Tesla was recording from multiple cameras,” Judge Jason Taylor KC told a previous hearing.

After the sentencing, Detective Constable Sean Williams, from Wiltshire Police, said: “This is an utterly tragic and needless incident which has seen two women lose their lives,”

“Zeineddine’s speeding in the conditions was completely reckless and he admitted having impaired vision due to the amount of mist and spray that was coming off the road.

“Despite this, data from his Tesla showed his speed was in excess of 90mph.

“Once his vehicle started to aquaplane in the standing water, due to the speed he was driving, he lost complete control.

“I’m pleased he has pleaded guilty which has prevented the victims’ family from having to relive the details through a trial.”

He added: “Cheryl and Sarha’s deaths sadly provide a clear illustration of why it is vital to drive to the conditions, no matter where you are.

“Any mistake or unforeseen incident, particularly at the speeds Zeineddine was driving, can have fatal consequences.”

At the time of their deaths, the women were described as devoted mothers and grandmothers in a tribute issued by their family.

It said: “Cheryl Woods, cherished by those in her life, fulfilled the roles of a loving mother, doting grandmother, cherished sister, and a dear friend.

“Her selflessness was a defining trait, consistently prioritising her family’s well-being over her own, and she took immense pride in her Welsh heritage while nurturing a deep love for nature.

“Sarha Smith, in the footsteps of her mother, unselfishly devoted herself to her family’s needs ahead of her own.

“She was not only a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, but her absence leaves a void for those who relied on her radiant presence.

“Her legacy lives on through her six daughters, who will forever hold her memory close and strive to honour her with their efforts.”