Man, 29, pleads guilty to violent disorder in Aldershot

Perrie Fisher was remanded into custody and is set to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Ben Mitchell
Tuesday 20 August 2024 17:17
Perrie Fisher (Hampshire Police)
Perrie Fisher (Hampshire Police) (PA Media)

A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to violent disorder following a protest in Aldershot.

Perrie Fisher, of Hillside Road, Farnham, entered his plea at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court following the demonstration outside Potters International Hotel on July 31.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “Although the majority protested in a peaceful manner, Fisher’s behaviour turned violent and he threw objects at the hotel and banged on the doors.”

Fisher was remanded into custody and is set to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Police officers outside the Potters International Hotel in Aldershot (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Police officers outside the Potters International Hotel in Aldershot (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Assistant chief constable Tara McGovern said: “Fisher chose to act in an aggressive manner and his behaviour that day caused fear of violence to those inside the hotel and our officers.

“This result highlights that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and it is a clear message that these actions have consequences.

“Our officers conducted a thorough investigation, and worked quickly with the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure swift justice is carried out.

“This should serve as a warning to anyone else considering trying to bring mindless violence to our streets and that the minority who seek to cause disorder will face the full force of the law.”

