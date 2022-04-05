‘Vulnerable’ woman robbed and murdered by addict in her own home, court told

A “vulnerable” woman was robbed and murdered by a drug addict who “brutally” stabbed her in the neck and “abandoned” her to die alone in her flat, a court has heard.

Matthew Reynolds, 32, of Pound Gate, Alton, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the murder of 47-year-old Bonnie Harwood at her home in the Hampshire town in the early hours of October 10 2021.

James Newton-Price QC, prosecuting, told the jury Ms Harwood would have been a “vulnerable target” as she suffered from health problems and used a mobility scooter to get around.

The trial is being heard at Winchester Crown Court (Chris Ison/PA) (PA Archive)

He added: “Bonnie Harwood was murdered in a brutal knife attack in her own home.”

Mr Newton-Price said that Ms Harwood, who he described as “feisty and sociable”, had been a drug addict for many years and regularly used crack cocaine and heroin, and would sell small amounts to her friends.

He said that Reynolds, who is also a drug addict, was in financial difficulties caused by drug debts which had led to him attempting to set up credit cards and bank accounts in his mother’s name.

The amateur bee-keeper had also sold his bee hives and honey to raise money having recently lost his job as a yard assistant at a builder’s yard, Mr Newton-Price said.

He said that Reynolds was in a state of “inner turmoil” when his mother refused to lend him more than £600 on the day before the killing, which led to him losing his temper and smashing up his bedroom.

Bonnie had numerous puncture wounds to her upper body and defensive wounds to her hands, (Reynolds) killed her by stabbing her in the neck, which caused her to collapse and over time to bleed to death on the floor of her living room James Newton-Price QC

The prosecutor said that Reynolds then arranged to visit Ms Harwood, who he knew through his mother, in the early hours of October 10.

Mr Newton-Price said: “He was in financial need because he was in debt to drug dealers and he was stealing or borrowing to pay for drugs and debts.

“The prosecution case is Matthew Reynolds murdered Bonnie Harwood.

“He cycled to her flat. When he arrived there was a struggle.

“Bonnie had numerous puncture wounds to her upper body and defensive wounds to her hands, he killed her by stabbing her in the neck, which caused her to collapse and over time to bleed to death on the floor of her living room.

The evidence is that Matthew Reynolds also robbed Bonnie Harwood of her money and heroin, which he tried to sell on to make money for himself James Newton-Price QC

“He abandoned her there, he sought no assistance for her, he left her body to be found by one of her friends who called on her on the Sunday afternoon.

“The evidence is that Matthew Reynolds also robbed Bonnie Harwood of her money and heroin, which he tried to sell on to make money for himself.”

Mr Newton-Price said that Reynolds denied the murder of Ms Harwood, with the defendant claiming that he had only been at her flat earlier in the evening.

The trial continues.