Woman, 42, charged with murder of daughter, two, who was found in pond

Alice Mackey, of Oakhanger, Hampshire, was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

Ben Mitchell
Wednesday 05 March 2025 11:49 GMT
Annabel Mackey died in 2023 after being found in a pond (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA)
Annabel Mackey died in 2023 after being found in a pond (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA) (PA Media)

A 42-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of her two-year-old daughter who died after being found in a pond.

Alice Mackey, of Oakhanger, Hampshire, spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth during the short hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, March 7.

She is charged in connection with the death of Annabel Mackey, who went missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, Hampshire, on September 10, 2023.

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but died the following afternoon.

