Father charged with murdering three-month-old baby daughter

Samuel Warnock is due to appear before Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

Claire Hayhurst
Thursday 04 May 2023 16:58
Samuel Warnock appeared via videolink at Salisbury Law Courts (Alamy/PA)
A father has been charged with murdering his three-month-old baby daughter, police said.

Samuel Warnock, 28, formerly of Cornfield Road, Devizes, Wiltshire, is accused of killing Miyah Warnock in 2021.

Wiltshire Police said Warnock was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder on Thursday.

Officers were called to an address in Cornfield Road, Devizes, due to medical concerns for Miyah.

She was taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital on September 20 2021 and died in hospital on October 19 2021.

A spokeswoman for Wiltshire Police said on Thursday: “Samuel Warnock has been remanded in custody after appearing before Salisbury Magistrates’ Court via video link.

“He is due to appear before Winchester Crown Court tomorrow.”

