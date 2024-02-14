Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ex-mayor of Winchester to face trial accused of sexual assault

Derek Green is alleged to have touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing at a bonfire and fireworks display.

Rod Minchin
Wednesday 14 February 2024 11:41
Derek Green is to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court next year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Derek Green is to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court next year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

A former mayor of Winchester is to face trial for allegedly sexual assaulting a teenage girl during a fireworks display he was attending as an official guest.

Derek Green is alleged to have touched the 16-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing at the bonfire and fireworks display in the Hampshire city on November 5 2022.

The 67-year-old, of Battery Hill, Winchester, pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

Recorder Donald Tait fixed a four-day trial beginning on March 10 next year.

The defendant was released on unconditional bail.

Green became the 823rd Mayor of Winchester when he was appointed to the role in May 2022 but later stood down.

The mayoralty of Winchester dates back to 1200, making it the second oldest in England.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in