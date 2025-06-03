For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An intruder has been arrested for breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle, where senior members of the Royal Family reside.

The man was spotted shortly before 1pm on Sunday and was “quickly challenged” by Met Police officers.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a protected site and possession of Class A drugs, the Met Police said.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police, said: “At just after 1pm on Sunday (1/6) a man has entered restricted grounds at Windsor castle. He was quickly challenged by Met police officers and arrested.

open image in gallery Prince William and Kate live with their three children on the grounds of the Windsor estate ( PA )

“He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor castle. He was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a secure site and possession of class A drugs.

“He has been bailed and an investigation is ongoing by Thames Valley Police.”

Under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005 it is a criminal offence to trespass on a protected site, which includes crown land and land belonging to the King or his heir in their private capacity.

The Sun reports that royal aides and close protection officers were informed of the security breach as a matter of routine.

It is unclear if members of the monarchy were in residence at the time.

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, live in Adelaide Cottage which sits in the grounds of the Windsor estate.

There have been a number of recent security scares and breaches at the 11th century castle, including a robbery in November 2024 which saw two masked men try to steal farm vehicles before crashing into a security gate.

On Christmas Day in 2021, Star Wars fan Jaswant Singh Chail succeeded in climbing into the grounds with a crossbow with the intent to kill the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He was said to have been egged on in his plans by his AI girlfriend, named ‘Sarai’, whom he believed was an “angel” in avatar form.

More follows on this breaking news story