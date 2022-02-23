Woman’s botched attempt to burn down house with children inside caught on CCTV

A woman has been jailed after trying to set fire to a family home with two young children inside, with her botched attempt caught on video.

CCTV footage, released by Sussex Police, shows the moment Talisa Windsor, 30, of Amberley Drive in Hove, unsuccessfully tries to ignite petrol she poured outside the front door of the house in Hove’s Moyne Close.

She is seen using a lighter to set fire to tissue stuffed in a petrol-filled bottle, then lobbing the makeshift incendiary device towards the entrance.

It fails to catch fire, causing Windsor to get visibly frustrated and petulantly hurl the lighter after it, which bounces off the ground.

She is heard muttering “s***”, before she picks the bottle back up and throws it off camera.

Windsor was also caught on CCTV stealing the 3.7 litres of petrol from a nearby petrol station.

The bungled attack took place on May 11 last year.

Police were called following reports of people smelling petrol and seeing Windsor filling the bottle with the flammable liquid nearby.

She was quickly arrested after officers came to the family home to make sure the occupants were safe.

A view of Chichester Crown Court (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

They had managed to escape.

It was later revealed that Windsor had sent the occupants, whom she knew, multiple threatening messages, including death threats, in the days before the attack.

Police said she was charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life, remanded in custody, and in October was found guilty of attempted arson reckless as to endangering life by a jury.

On Friday, Windsor was jailed for six years, including a further three on extended licence, at Chichester Crown Court.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rose Horan said: “This was an extremely disturbing incident which threatened the lives of a family with two young children, who were inside the house when Talisa Windsor attempted to set it alight.

“CCTV showed that the cigarette lighter did ignite, so it was extremely lucky that the 3.7l of petrol around the front door did not go up in flames.

“Had that happened, we could have been looking at a tragic outcome.

“Nonetheless, his Honour Judge Trimmer found Windsor met the criteria for a dangerous offender and passed an extended sentence.

“I would like to thank the victims, witnesses and everybody who supported the investigation for their help in bringing a dangerous individual to justice.”