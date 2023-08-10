Jump to content

Murder investigation launched as girl, 10, found dead in Surrey

Officers were called to address in Woking at around 2.50am on Thursday following concern for safety

Sam Rkaina
Thursday 10 August 2023 19:28
<p>Police are investigating after the tragic discovery (stock image) </p>

(PA Archive)

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 10-year-old girl was found dead inside a property in Surrey.

Officers were called to an address in Hammond Road in Woking at around 2.50am on Thursday following a concern for safety.

The girl’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Surrey Police said.

An investigation, led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, is under way to establish the circumstances of the girl’s death.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White said: “This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.

Recommended

“We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our inquiries, and at this stage we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation. We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.

“There is a significant police presence in Hammond Road and this will remain over the coming days. We appreciate that the police presence will be causing concern and we would like to thank local residents for their co-operation as we conduct our investigation. We will provide further updates as soon as we are in a position to.”

More follows on this breaking news story....

