Cashpoint robber facing sentence for murder and separate rape offences

A serial robber who killed a man who had withdrawn money from a cashpoint is facing a life sentence after admitting murder.

West Midlands Police said Carl Ellitts, who was also found guilty of raping two women in separate attacks, will be sentenced on February 5 after pleading guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court to the murder of 48-year-old Roy Deeley-Price.

Officers said Mr Deeley-Price was found with serious injuries in Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton, on May 29 last year and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Ellitts, 26, of no fixed address, also admitted three further robberies and an assault with intention to rob.

In a statement issued on Friday, police said CCTV showed Ellitts approach Mr Deeley-Price as he had visited an ATM at a petrol station on Tettenhall Road to withdraw cash shortly before 10pm on May 28.

The footage showed the two men grappling before Ellitts tripped Mr Deeley-Price, held him by his throat and then stamped on the victim’s head and face up to six times.

Police said Ellitts walked away but less than a minute later returned and dragged Mr Deeley-Price’s body into a nearby bush, before carrying out another vicious attack on him.

Officers then established that the offender was responsible for a string of offences against vulnerable people in a violent four-day “rampage” leading up to the murder, which included two offences of rape.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest said: “Ellitts is an extremely violent bully who carried out a number of robberies and two rapes all targeted against vulnerable people in Wolverhampton before he attacked Mr Deeley-Price leaving him to die in the street.

“Although this will never bring Roy back and it will not heal the family’s sense of loss, I hope securing convictions on all counts with sentencing to come will be justice.

“I would also like to commend the bravery of the two women who Ellitts raped. They courageously came to court during the trial and gave evidence, securing convictions for all his cowardly crimes.

“Lastly I would like to thank the communities of Wolverhampton that provided our investigation with information and assistance that allowed us to convict Ellitts of his crimes.”