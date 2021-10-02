Man arrested after woman suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in dog attack

Police have arrested a man after a woman was left with life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Wolverhampton.

The victim, believed to be in her late sixties or early seventies, was mauled by the animal, thought to be a Japanese Akita, at her home in the West Midlands city on Thursday afternoon.

She suffered “partial amputations”, according to reports.

“She was in a bad way. There was blood everywhere,” a friend of the woman told the Daily Mirror.

“It was touch and go whether she would survive.

“It’s just an absolute tragedy.”

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. He has been released on bail.

West Midlands Police said the dog was destroyed at the scene.

A force spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested after a woman suffered serious dog bites in Grosvenor Road, Wolverhampton shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

“The woman, believed to be aged late 60s or early 70s, was taken to hospital and treated for injuries which are described as life-changing.

“The dog, which we understand lived in the property with the victim and is believed to be a Japanese Akita, was humanely destroyed at the scene.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and has been released on bail.”