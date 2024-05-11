For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two women in their 20s have died in a house fire in Wolverhampton, police have confirmed, as two men are arrested on suspicion of murder.

Firefighters were called to a property in Dunstall Hill, Wolverhampton, at around 2am in the early hours of Saturday, where they spent around an hour battling the flames.

Two women, both in their early 20s, were declared dead at the scene of the blaze. Two men, aged 19 and 22, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Another woman remains in critical condition while a fourth victim, believed to be male, was also found at the scene.

Around 20 firefighters arrived the scene three minutes after being mobilised, with several fire engines used to extinguish the flames.

“They arrived to find a severe fire in an end-terrace property, from which four people had managed to escape,” a statement from the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service read. “Several firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property. Very sadly, the bodies of two people were found inside.”

Dunstall Hill is an inner-city area of Wolverhampton, in its St Peter's Ward. It is approximately two miles from the city centre.

The West Midlands Police statement reads: “We've arrested two men on suspicion of murder after two women have died following a house fire in Wolverhampton this morning (11 May).

“We were called to Dunstall Hill, alongside other emergency services, just before 2am. Two women, understood to be in their early 20s, were tragically confirmed dead at the scene and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this terrible time.

“Three men and a woman were taken to hospital, with the woman currently in a critical condition. Following initial enquiries we've arrested two men, aged 19 and 22.

“The men, who are understood to be known to the women, will now be questioned. We're working with fire service colleagues to establish the cause of the fire and a scene currently remains in place.

“We have officers in the area as our enquiries, including reviewing all available footage, continue.Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 360 of 11/5/24.”