Police have launched a “major” investigation after shots were fired at a “reckless attack” at a wedding party in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police were called to a faith-based community hall near the city centre at approximately 21.30 on Saturday evening after reports of gunshots at the venue, at which over 100 people were attending a wedding party.

The incident took place at The Gujarati Association, a day centre serving the elderly population, unemployed people and Wolverhampton’s wider Hindu Gujarati community.

Officers believe that a car drove up to the back entrance of the centre, with someone inside getting out to fire “a number of shots” at another parked car. Gunfire was then thrown back at the attacker “from the direction of the wedding party.”

Though a vehicle was damaged, there were no injuries at the scene, something which the force has described as “by luck rather than by design.”

"This was a totally reckless attack and it’s by luck rather than by design that no one was seriously injured or killed”, said Chief Inspector Paul Southern of West Midlands Police.

"We believe there were more than 100 people at this event and it’s vital that we speak to anyone who was there and who saw or recorded what happened, so that we can bring those involved to justice.

"The community will be understandably shocked and worried by what happened and we’ll be carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance today."

In the aftermath of the event, officers probed CCTV of the scene, with the damaged vehicle seized for forensic examination.

The force has urged anyone with information to get in touch either via 101 or Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 4353 of 1 July. The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.