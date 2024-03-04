Murder investigation after girl, 10, found dead by police in Sandwell

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A murder investigation has been launched after a 10-year-old girl was found dead by police in Sandwell.

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after officers discovered the child with injuries at an address in Rowley Regis on Monday.

The girl was confirmed dead at the property in Robin Close at around 12.10pm in what police called a “shocking and distressing” incident.

The 33-year-old woman, who is understood to be known to the child, has been taken into custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police said it is in the early stages of its investigation. A cordon has been put in place at the scene while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing.

"A suspect has been arrested and detectives are fully investigating the circumstances around this sad death."