Woman and two boys found dead inside London home

A woman and two young boys have been found dead at a house in south London.

Police and paramedics were called to the home on Mayfield Road in Belvedere at 11.50am on Thursday after concerns were raised for their welfare.

The 47-year-old woman and two boys, aged nine and seven, were found dead inside.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives were not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Next of kin have been notified.

“Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.”

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

London Ambulance Service sent a medic and two incident response officers to the scene.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 12.16pm yesterday to reports of an incident on Mayfield Road, Belvedere.

“We sent a medic in a fast response car and two incident response officers to the scene.

“Sadly three people were pronounced dead at the scene.”