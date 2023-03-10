Mother and two sons found dead inside London home named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman and two young boys found dead at a house in south London have been named.

47-year-old Nadja De Jager and her two sons, nine-year-old Alexander and seven-year-old Maximus were found dead in the Mayfield Road home in Belvedere at 11.50am on Thursday after concerns were raised for their welfare.

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “This is a deeply sad case and we are continuing to establish the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

“I would like to thank the local community for their co-operation while our officers go about their inquiries.

“Our thoughts today are very much with the family as they struggle to come to terms with their loss and we ask that their privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time.”

The Metropolitan Police said detectives were not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Next of kin have been notified. Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.”

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

London Ambulance Service sent a medic and two incident response officers to the scene.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 12.16pm yesterday to reports of an incident on Mayfield Road, Belvedere.

“We sent a medic in a fast response car and two incident response officers to the scene.

“Sadly three people were pronounced dead at the scene.”

A crime scene remains in place.