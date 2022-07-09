Screaming woman ‘bundled into back of car and driven off’ as man arrested

A man has been arrested after a screaming woman was seen being bundled into the back of a car and driven off.

A dog walker called police to report hearing a woman scream before seeing her being pushed into a silver Ford Fusion near a park in Coventry late on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said the vehicle was then driven off in the direction of the A444 for Nuneaton.

The force initially appealed for witnesses to the “suspicious incident”, which happened in the Stoke Green area of the city at about 10.15pm.

However police later confirmed a 38-year-old man had been arrested and remained in police custody on Saturday as inquiries continued.

Officers managed to identify the woman involved in the incident, who was found to be safe and well.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic-related.

Police said in an update: “We have now identified the woman involved and confirmed that she is safe and well. We believe this was a domestic-related incident.

“As a result of our enquiries we’ve arrested a 38-year-old man who remains in police custody as investigations continue.”