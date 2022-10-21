Woman charged with assault after boy ‘hit in face with canoe paddle’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been charged after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly hit in the face with a canoe paddle.

Fay Johnson, 32, has been served with a postal requisition to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 15 December.

Avon and Somerset Police said Johnson, of Yate, south Gloucestershire, would face a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

A 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury during the incident at Conham River Park in Bristol on 26 March this year.

In a statement, police said the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised the charge against Johnson.

A spokesman said the boy and his family, who raised concerns about the initial handling of the case, had been updated.

Mike Buck, neighbourhood chief inspector at the force, said: “We have listened to the concerns of the family and the community and identified and carried out further investigation.

“This is a now a matter for the court and it’s important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

The charges came after officers revisited the initial investigation into the incident, the force confirmed.