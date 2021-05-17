Woman charged with murder after man stabbed to death in Yeovil

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Yeovil.

Hayley Keating will appear in court on Monday accused of murdering 45-year-old Matthew Wormleighton.

Wormleighton died in hospital after he was stabbed at a property in Forts Orchard in Chilthorne Domer, near Yeovil.

Police were called around 4.45am on Friday, 14 May, following a report of an injured man.

Wormleighton was taken to Yeovil District Hospital where he later died.

Avon and Somerset Police said a post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

Keating, of Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Dormer, has been remanded in custody pending an appearance before South Somerset Magistrates’ Court in Yeovil on 17 May.