Woman and child found dead in Cornwall property in ‘unexplained circumstances’

Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman and child were given emergency treatment but died at the scene

Holly Evans
Sunday 08 September 2024 20:33
The woman and child were pronounced dead at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
A woman and child have died in unexplained circumstances at a property in Cornwall, police said.

Emergency services attended an address in the Fletchersbridge area after receiving a report of concern for two people in Bodmin.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called by the ambulance service on Saturday morning, with the woman and child given emergency treatment.

Both were later confirmed dead at the scene, with formal identification ongoing.

Police said no one else is being sought in connection with their deaths.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard said: “This is a tragic and incredibly sad incident. The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and we are investigating them to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

“I would like to reassure the community that this is being treated as an isolated incident and at this time we are not seeking anyone else in connection to the deaths.”

